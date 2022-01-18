ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
Pakistan

Sindh reports 3,238 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths

Recorder Report 18 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Another six Covid-19 patients died overnight, bringing the death toll to 7,703, and 3,238 new cases were identified during out of 17,725 tests. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated this in a statement issued here on Monday.

The chief minister added that the death toll was 1.5 percent. Shah stated that 17,725 samples were tested, and 3,238 cases were identified, representing an 18.3 percent current detection rate. He added that 7,368,038 tests have been performed to date, resulting in the diagnosis of 504,193 cases, of which 93.7 percent, or 472,524 patients, have recovered, including 399 overnight.

The CM stated that 23,963 patients were currently receiving treatment, with 23,643 receiving treatment at home, 26 receiving treatment at isolation centres, and 294 receiving treatment at various hospitals. He added that 260 patients’ conditions were described as critical, with 20 being placed on ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 3,238 new cases, 2,446 have been detected from Karachi, including 976 from East, 695 South, 521 Central, 242 Korangi, 219 Malir and West 93. Hyderabad has 186, Sukkur 53, Shikarpur 34, Ghotki 24, Jacobabad 22, Dadu 21, Jamshoro 20, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 14 each, Sanghar 12, NausheroFeroze and Thatta 11 each, Matiari and Badin 10 each, Larkana, Tando Muhammad Khan nine each, Kashmore eight, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot six each, Khairpur and Tharparkar two each. Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 31,924,593 vaccinations have been administered up to January 15th and added during the last 24 hours 164,790 vaccines were inoculated - in total 32,09,383 vaccines have administered which constituted 57.98 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murad Ali Shah COVID cases COVID19 deaths

