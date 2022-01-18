ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
Marriyum steps up criticism of PM

Press Release 18 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has dubbed Prime Minister Imran Khan a “religion exploiter” for using religious concepts and reforms “only for political gains and toxic populism”, said a press release.

Responding to the prime minister published article, “Spirit of Riyaasat-e-Madina: Transforming Pakistan”, Aurangzeb said publishing this article was like hiding in a mosque after committing major theft.

She slammed the prime minister’s “shameless strategy of hiding behind religion”.

She said he was desecrating the name of Islam, Riyaasat-e-Madina, and holy names to hide his “looting, plundering, incompetence, and incapacity.”

The former information minister said only a “megalomaniacal, egotistical, stubborn, and arrogant” person living in denial could write such a self-righteous article.

His mental state of “denial and desperation” to save his sunk boat was exposed by this article after ruining the country in three years, she said.

“Imran and his government is the living manifestation of everything the Riyaasat-e-Madina was not and advised against. It is rich that a person who takes pride in his bigotry and hypocrisy has the audacity of talking about Riyaasat-e-Madina. The ruler remained asleep 20 kilometres away from Murree where dozens died, and has still not visited the victims families, should keep his mouth shut about Riyaasat-e-Madina”, she lambasted.

She said it takes a special kind of “delusional state of mind and shamelessness” to write about social justice after butchering 220 million people with unbearable inflation and unemployment.

This, she said, was a petty and unsuccessful attempt to mislead the nation.

Imran, the poster boy for indecent and uncultured behaviour, writing about morals and values, is self-contradictory, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

