Haleem indicted for levelling allegations against Ghani

KARACHI: A local court on Monday indicted Member of Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case pertaining to levelling drug trafficking and other accusations against provincial Minister for Labour and Information Saeed Ghani.

During the hearing, the accused pleaded not guilty over which, the court summoned witnesses on February 13. It is to be mentioned here that Haleem Adil Sheikh had alleged Saeed Ghani of drug dealing during a television talk show.

Later, Saeed Ghani said that Haleem Adil Sheikh’s accusations against him were proved wrong in the court and as per law, action would be taken against him.

While talking to media persons, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker said the people responsible for inflating the prices of petrol, gas and electricity were the ones protesting against it.

He further stated that the residents of Sindh will demand accountability of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for shortage of gas.