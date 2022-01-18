ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Asian markets tepid as mixed China data weighs; S Korean stocks fall

Reuters 18 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: A few Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday as Chinese data signalled the economic fallout of the COVID-19 curbs, prompting further monetary easing, while South Korean stocks dropped more than 1% ahead of a highly anticipated mega-IPO.

Though China’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product beat forecasts, it was still at its weakest in 1-1/2 years, while December retail sales disappointed, highlighting the impact from strict curbs on the world’s second-largest economy.

Any fallout to riskier assets, however, was limited by a surprise cut to some key lending rates by China’s central bank that analysts say could just be the start.

“We expect Beijing to conduct more decisive policy easing to generate a growth rebound to above 5.5% ahead of the Party Congress later this year,” analysts at HSBC said.

Stocks in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila fell more than half a percent each, while other emerging stock markets in Asia posted minor gains.

In currency markets, the rupiah and ringgit dipped, while the won dropped 0.4%.

Chinese stocks rose 0.6%, while the yuan edged higher.

“We think strong FX inflows might continue on the back of an elevated goods trade surplus and foreign buying of CNY assets, and thus, sudden CNY depreciation pressures and capital outflow pressures remain low,” Goldman Sachs analysts said.

In South Korea, battery maker LG Energy Solutions has attracted record demand for its $10.8 billion IPO, with books opening for retail investors between Jan. 18-19 and the company’s listing set for Jan. 27.

Stocks in Seoul fell 1.1% to a 1-1/2-month low, as traders reduced positions ahead of the IPO.

Also weighing on South Korean stocks, the central bank kept the door open for further monetary tightening after raising rates to pre-pandemic levels last week to stem inflation risks.

Investors were also keeping an eye on other central bank meetings in Asia this week.

The Bank of Japan is expected to upgrade its price forecast and keep policy ultra-loose when it concludes a two-day meeting on Tuesday.

Central banks in Indonesia and Malaysia will hold their meetings later this week, though no policy change is expected.

Investors are also bracing for the Federal Reserve’s decision following the Jan. 25-26 policy meeting, after recent hawkish comments have seen the market almost fully price in a first rate hike for March and rates of 1.0% by the year-end.

