KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 17, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,612.20 High: 45,771.28 Low: 45,385.97 Net Change: 151.25 Volume (000): 71,630 Value (000): 4,489,466 Makt Cap (000) 1,884,354,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,698.24 NET CH. (-) 1.91 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,751.97 NET CH. (+) 19.85 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,172.76 NET CH. (-) 34.06 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,030.46 NET CH. (+) 19.32 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,892.82 NET CH. (-) 6.94 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,005.23 NET CH. (-) 124.95 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-January-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022