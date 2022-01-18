Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 17, 2022). ==================================== BR...
18 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 17, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,612.20
High: 45,771.28
Low: 45,385.97
Net Change: 151.25
Volume (000): 71,630
Value (000): 4,489,466
Makt Cap (000) 1,884,354,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,698.24
NET CH. (-) 1.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,751.97
NET CH. (+) 19.85
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,172.76
NET CH. (-) 34.06
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,030.46
NET CH. (+) 19.32
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,892.82
NET CH. (-) 6.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,005.23
NET CH. (-) 124.95
------------------------------------
As on: 17-January-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.