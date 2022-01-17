ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 5 schools sealed in Islamabad after coronavirus cases emerge

  • Schools shut down until further notice
BR Web Desk 17 Jan, 2022

Authorities in Islamabad have sealed at least five schools in Pakistan's capital after the emergence of coronavirus cases among students, Aaj News reported on Monday.

The schools have been shut down until further notice.

Meanwhile, a private school in Karachi, where the Covid-19 positivity ratio on Sunday jumped to nearly 40%, has decided to shut down its primary section due to the increase in cases.

As per reports, students of the primary section will attend online classes, while students of 6th to 8th grades will be called in to the school in groups.

Earlier on Monday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, and head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar chaired a meeting, attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan as well as provincial health and education ministers.

The NCOC, in its meeting, put off a decision on closing educational institutions, a development that comes as the country witnesses an ongoing fifth wave of the coronavirus.

The meeting, however, decided to enhance the speed of vaccination across Pakistan.

In a statement, the NCOC said, "Decision about education institutions will be taken on data of positive cases of various institutions for which massive testing in education institutions is being carried out."

Sindh decides against closing educational institutions

On Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had chaired the Provincial Task Force at CM House where it was decided that educational institutions and markets will remain open.

The meeting also said authorities will regularly survey all public and private hospitals and take an account of the availability of beds.

Pakistan Islamabad schools

Comments

1000 characters

At least 5 schools sealed in Islamabad after coronavirus cases emerge

PM Imran extends invitation to Russia president Putin

Rupee gains to strongest level against US dollar since December 1

5th wave: Pakistan reports over 4,300 new cases

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

Taliban stage show of strength with parade after protests

Cummins wins Ashes and hearts with Khawaja gesture

UAE says it suspects drones caused Abu Dhabi fires, Yemen Houthis claim attack

Nadal makes scorching start in bid for record 21st Slam

Uplift projects for FY 2022-23: PPP, BOT modes under govt focus

Read more stories