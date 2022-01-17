At least 5 schools sealed in Islamabad after coronavirus cases emerge

Authorities in Islamabad have sealed at least five schools in Pakistan's capital after the emergence of coronavirus cases among students, Aaj News reported on Monday.

The schools have been shut down until further notice.

Meanwhile, a private school in Karachi, where the Covid-19 positivity ratio on Sunday jumped to nearly 40%, has decided to shut down its primary section due to the increase in cases.

As per reports, students of the primary section will attend online classes, while students of 6th to 8th grades will be called in to the school in groups.

Earlier on Monday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, and head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar chaired a meeting, attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan as well as provincial health and education ministers.

The NCOC, in its meeting, put off a decision on closing educational institutions, a development that comes as the country witnesses an ongoing fifth wave of the coronavirus.

The meeting, however, decided to enhance the speed of vaccination across Pakistan.

In a statement, the NCOC said, "Decision about education institutions will be taken on data of positive cases of various institutions for which massive testing in education institutions is being carried out."

Sindh decides against closing educational institutions

On Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had chaired the Provincial Task Force at CM House where it was decided that educational institutions and markets will remain open.

The meeting also said authorities will regularly survey all public and private hospitals and take an account of the availability of beds.