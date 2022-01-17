Tokyo shares gain with eyes on Fed

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks advanced Monday as investors cheered recent gains by US shares while keeping their eyes on the prospects of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.74 percent or 209.24 points to 28,333.52, while the broader Topix index gained 0.46 percent or 9.05 points to 1,986.71.

The dollar fetched 114.46 yen, compared to 114.25 yen on Friday.

Investors were cheered by gains made by the tech-rich US Nasdaq index last week as well as the dollar's advance.

"The Nikkei began the day with a technical rebound after two sessions of losses," with gains in semiconductor-related shares then helping to lift the index, Okasan Online Securities said.

Buying slowed in the afternoon session, however, as US markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Global markets are still assessing the Federal Reserve's expected actions after several US central bank officials said they predict multiple interest rate hikes in 2022.

Speeches made by Fed officials last week ahead of the bank's January 25-26 meeting makes rate rises "as close to a slam dunk for markets as it's possible to imagine," with the prospect already being priced into markets, said strategist Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

Among major shares, Toyota surged 1.38 percent to 2,423 yen. Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo fast-fashion chain, advanced 1.86 percent to 65,100 yen.

ANA Holdings rose 0.73 percent to 2,401.5 yen. Sony Group rose 0.32 percent to 14,235 yen, and SoftBank Group added 0.60 percent to 5,530 yen.

Advantest, which makes test kits for semiconductors, rose 0.65 percent to 10,790 yen. Industrial robot maker Fanuc added 0.90 percent to 22,900 yen.