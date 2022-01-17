ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -28 (-0.59%)
BR30 18,641 Decreased By -616.6 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,612 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,942 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Tokyo shares gain with eyes on Fed

AFP 17 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks advanced Monday as investors cheered recent gains by US shares while keeping their eyes on the prospects of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.74 percent or 209.24 points to 28,333.52, while the broader Topix index gained 0.46 percent or 9.05 points to 1,986.71.

The dollar fetched 114.46 yen, compared to 114.25 yen on Friday.

Investors were cheered by gains made by the tech-rich US Nasdaq index last week as well as the dollar's advance.

Tokyo stocks open lower on US monetary tightening fears

"The Nikkei began the day with a technical rebound after two sessions of losses," with gains in semiconductor-related shares then helping to lift the index, Okasan Online Securities said.

Buying slowed in the afternoon session, however, as US markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Global markets are still assessing the Federal Reserve's expected actions after several US central bank officials said they predict multiple interest rate hikes in 2022.

Speeches made by Fed officials last week ahead of the bank's January 25-26 meeting makes rate rises "as close to a slam dunk for markets as it's possible to imagine," with the prospect already being priced into markets, said strategist Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

Among major shares, Toyota surged 1.38 percent to 2,423 yen. Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo fast-fashion chain, advanced 1.86 percent to 65,100 yen.

ANA Holdings rose 0.73 percent to 2,401.5 yen. Sony Group rose 0.32 percent to 14,235 yen, and SoftBank Group added 0.60 percent to 5,530 yen.

Advantest, which makes test kits for semiconductors, rose 0.65 percent to 10,790 yen. Industrial robot maker Fanuc added 0.90 percent to 22,900 yen.

Tokyo stocks

