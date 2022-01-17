ANL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.52%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
ASL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
AVN 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-3.29%)
BOP 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.34%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.09%)
GTECH 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.19%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
PRL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.23%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
TELE 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
TPL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.17%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.45%)
TRG 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.10 (-6.83%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
WAVES 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 18,751 Decreased By -505.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 45,568 Decreased By -195.7 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,910 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.49%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Gold steady as higher yields, dollar counter inflation risks

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

Gold prices held steady on Monday as market participants gauged the global economic policy outlook, with inflationary hedge demand countering hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials that kept the dollar and Treasury yields supported.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,818.76 per ounce by 0330 GMT. US gold futures were also unchanged, at $1,817.90.

"Gold has been locked in sideways consolidation for a while now, the market is still undecided on where it's going," OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee said, adding that "there's still some lingering demand as an inflation hedge."

Spot gold neutral in $1,815-$1,830 range

US 10-year Treasury yields hovered near two-year highs hit in the previous week, after the Fed said manufacturing output dropped 0.3% in December, shy of an estimate calling for a 0.5% rise.

Traders are now awaiting speeches from Fed officials this week ahead of the Jan. 25-26 policy meeting, but there have been more than enough hawkish comments to see the market almost fully price in a first interest rate hike for March and rates of 1.0% by the year-end.

Gold is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index held onto Friday's gains, as selling pressure abated driven by the view that the Fed's tightening moves were largely priced in.

Investors are also on the lookout for the Bank of Japan policy meeting which concludes on Tuesday, British inflation data on Wednesday and Australian jobs figures on Thursday.

Spot gold remains neutral in a range of $1,815-$1,830 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver shed 0.1% to $22.93 an ounce, platinum was down 0.2% to $967.99, and palladium fell 0.4% to $1,870.29.

