Hong Kong shares flat at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Monday barely moved following a tepid lead from Wall Street and as investors await the release of Chinese economic growth data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 6.97 points to 24,390.29.

Hong Kong shares sharply down at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was also flat, edging 0.83 points higher to 3,522.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.12 percent, or 2.88 points, to 2,438.28.