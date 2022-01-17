Diplomats visit Takht Bhai’s archaeological site

PESHAWAR: KP Minister Atif Khan accompanied diplomats from different countries and their families to visit Takht Bhai’s archaeological site. Director of Archeology Dr Abdul Samad gave a comprehensive presentation to the diplomats on the importance of archaeological preservation. There was also a presence from DC Mardan Habib Ullah Arif at the event.

Ambassador of Argentine Leopoldo, South Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo, Spanish Ambassador Manuel Duran, Ambassador of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune, and other foreign guests visited the archeological site with their families.

Atif Khan added that Pakistan is a beautiful country, Takht Bhai is of great importance not only for the world but also for Pakistan. The positive image will be further enhanced, and employment opportunities will be created through religious tourism.

The delegation of ambassadors appreciated the steps taken by the Government to preserve archeological sites and promote tourism.

