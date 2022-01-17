VUP, Sahara Trust sign MoU

LAHORE: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) and Sahara for Life Trust. The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Rector, Virtual University of Pakistan and Ibrar-ul-Haq, Executive Director, Sahara for Life Trust in a ceremony held at VUP head office.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti said that this MoU envisages collaboration between both institutions in academic, research and infrastructural resources. In research projects, it will provide collaboration options such as sharing of academic data, drafting of joint policies, public awareness seminars, workshops, symposium, publications and joint conferences.

Ibrar-Ul-Haq said that, both institutions will mutually support each other to achieve their shared goals and objectives to promote innovative use of technology in education sector by sharing of recorded courses, sharing of laboratories/studies facilities, internships, placements for students, access to research and educational resources including Open Courseware for faculty and students.

