Future of opposition parties is ‘dark’, says Punjab CM

Recorder Report 17 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: While predicting that the future of opposition parties is in “dark”, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar claimed on Sunday that the ruling PTI is more stable than before because ‘corrupt’ leaders will never get the NRO.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the chief minister said that all indicators were in positive and encouraging direction except negative politics of the opposition. He said the government was “more stable” than before whereas the opposition was in the middle of crisis. He said the opposition leaders will not get the NRO no matter come what may.

He said that “corrupt” opposition leaders stands nowhere compared to the credibility of Prime Minister Imran Khan as he pull the country out of crisis and put it on the road to progress. “The future of those politicians engaged in dynasty politics is in dark,” he predicted and said the opposition is incapable of doing politics of agitation.

“People had elected the PTI for five years and the government will complete its tenure,” he said, adding that the government has evolved a foolproof mechanism of policy making to ensure progress and development of the province in “true sense”.

According to the CM, the PML-N government befooled the people with false promises and fake dreams of development whereas the incumbent government believes in taking practical measures and making matchless and serious efforts to redress the grievances of people.

He maintained that the government has given a vision of equal development to the people of the province as every citizen has the right to get benefit from progress and development. He said the government was ensuring the development of backward areas of as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

