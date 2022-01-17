ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
SIDB KP to take action against misuse of industrial plots

Recorder Report 17 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) has decided to take action against industrial plot leaseholders who are abusing the estates, failing to build, and then selling the properties to property dealers.

In this connection, the Managing Director (MD) SIDB, Syed Zafar Ali Shah has sent a dispatch to all industrial estates working under the auspices of the board, have been issued standing directives for the cancellation of all such industrial plots to present it for public bidding.

It has been come to the knowledge of the broad that some industrial plots have been allotted decades ago, but no factory was established on them and lease holders playing delaying tactics with the operator.

In the dispatch it has been directed in unequivocal terms that according to rules the establishment of industrial units on these precious plots is compulsory to promote economic activities in one shape and generate employment opportunities on them. The proper utilization of industrial plots also increases the receipts of the industrial estates in head of various utilities, besides promoting industrial growth, environment and discipline.

The SIDB MD said all stakeholders are aware of vision and serious endeavours of the provincial government regarding industrial and economic agenda of the incumbent government.

The management of the industrial estates of Abbottabad, Dargai, Charsadda and other parts of the province have been directed that the leases of those who instead of establishing factories have sold their plots to other investors and operating the illegal property businesses should be cancelled with immediate effect and then advertise those plots for open bidding.

The management of small industries estates had identified several such plots in the estates of Charsadda, Dargai and Abbottabad that are vacant since very inception. Neither any factory was constructed on them, rather it had been handed over to property dealers and such illegal business is growing.

The board has decided the scrutiny of all such unutilized industrial plots and in case of any violation, their lease will be cancelled and then sold to new investor.

The board has further warned the lease holders of the unutilized industrial plots to start construction on their plots with a period of two weeks and submit their factories’ site plan with concerned authorities, to save themselves from disciplinary action.

