PFMA KP postpones strike protest on govt’s assurance

PESHAWAR: After receiving assurances from the government, the Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PFMA-KP) decided to postpone its strike. As a result, if the demands are not met, the mills across the province will be forced to close on February 1st, according to the association.

Provincial chairman of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Sabir Bangash told this scribe on Sunday that the millers had suspended their strike because the government wanted some time to meet their genuine demands.

He viewed that two laws existed in one country as different wheat rates were charged in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the Bardana, which is important for the mills, was also being charged at different rates.

Bangash said they have made demands from the provincial government and food department to increase the daily quota of wheat to mills as per the increasing ratio of population as well as ensure supply to mills daily in the province. Besides, he said the issue of Fuel Price Adjustment 9FPA) in power bills was also raised before the concerned authorities.

Government assurances were given, and millers were approached by the association’s provincial chairman, who requested some additional time. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Chief Secretary had also promised to review their demands.

This month’s general body meeting decided to postpone a strike until February 1, Bangash said, urging the government to accept their demands before then, or else they will go on strike across the province.

Earlier, in the meeting of the Executive Body of Pakistan Flour Mills Association last week said that banning wheat supply on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the government of Punjab is unacceptable and such steps would be challenged at all forums.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association Sabir Ahmed Bangash here.

Apart from the Divisional Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan Flour Mills Association, senior leaders of the association also attended the meeting of the Executive Body. Flour mills association group leader Muhammad Naeem Butt was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, PFMA chairman Sabir Ahmed Bangash said Punjab has started banning the supply of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is not justified at any level.

All these restrictions are unconstitutional and illegal, Sabir Ahmed Bangash said. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take stern notice of these restrictions.

These sanctions are a gross violation as far as the right of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its people is concerned, he concluded. He said such banning of the Punjab government would be challenged at all forums.

