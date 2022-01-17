ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Admission in SAU Tandojam: 2,940 candidates appear for entry test

Recorder Report 17 Jan, 2022

HYDERABAD: 2940 candidates appeared in the entry test conducted at Public School, Latifabad, for admission in Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, for the session 2021-22, the candidates for admissions in different Faculties, Institute, Center and its constituted colleges and SAU Sub-campus Umerkot also appeared in the Test.

The University has made a district-wise allocation of a total 1,662 seats, offering for admission to its five faculties and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Agricultural College, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology situated at Dokri, and SAU Sub Campus Umerkot, total 2940 candidates appeared with 300 female candidates, in which 901 candidates were from Pre Engineering, 2011 from Pre Medical and 28 from Pre Computer.

Sindh Agriculture University have five faculties include Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Agricultural Social Science, Crop Production and Crop Protection while the one institute of Food Sciences and Technologies and one Information Technology Center and two constituted colleges, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and SAU Sub campus Umerkot.

Strict security measurements were taken on the occasion, including SOPs, large number of Police and Rangers was deployed and officials from District Administration visited the venue.

Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, visited the test and talking to the Media persons he said that the test has been conducted in peaceful atmosphere and different facilities were given to the candidates, he told that many Institutions are organizing their entry tests through their team, which is successful experience.

He said that the departments of SAU are favorable choice of candidates like Medical and Engineering; he further said that the ranking of University will be achieved in list of best reputed universities of Pakistan, he said there are more opportunities of Scholarships as well as job opportunities in public and private sector, he said that SAU is now a smart university of province.

Deans, Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr Syed Giasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Naimatullah Leghari, Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Ahmed Khan Mangi and other were present during Entry Test.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Agriculture University candidates SAU Tandojam entry test

Comments

Comments are closed.

Admission in SAU Tandojam: 2,940 candidates appear for entry test

Rs41bn supplementary grant: Petroleum Div faces resistance

Cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda tomorrow

UK govt to cut funding for BBC: Mail

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters?

Valuation of properties: FBR not yet notified revised rates

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

Doctor dies as Covid positivity ratio soars to 40pc in Karachi

Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

Pakistan condemns harassment, illegal arrests in IIOJK

Non-traditional exports increased 60% in 4 months, says Razak Dawood

Read more stories