Admission in SAU Tandojam: 2,940 candidates appear for entry test

HYDERABAD: 2940 candidates appeared in the entry test conducted at Public School, Latifabad, for admission in Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, for the session 2021-22, the candidates for admissions in different Faculties, Institute, Center and its constituted colleges and SAU Sub-campus Umerkot also appeared in the Test.

The University has made a district-wise allocation of a total 1,662 seats, offering for admission to its five faculties and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Agricultural College, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology situated at Dokri, and SAU Sub Campus Umerkot, total 2940 candidates appeared with 300 female candidates, in which 901 candidates were from Pre Engineering, 2011 from Pre Medical and 28 from Pre Computer.

Sindh Agriculture University have five faculties include Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Agricultural Social Science, Crop Production and Crop Protection while the one institute of Food Sciences and Technologies and one Information Technology Center and two constituted colleges, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and SAU Sub campus Umerkot.

Strict security measurements were taken on the occasion, including SOPs, large number of Police and Rangers was deployed and officials from District Administration visited the venue.

Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, visited the test and talking to the Media persons he said that the test has been conducted in peaceful atmosphere and different facilities were given to the candidates, he told that many Institutions are organizing their entry tests through their team, which is successful experience.

He said that the departments of SAU are favorable choice of candidates like Medical and Engineering; he further said that the ranking of University will be achieved in list of best reputed universities of Pakistan, he said there are more opportunities of Scholarships as well as job opportunities in public and private sector, he said that SAU is now a smart university of province.

Deans, Dr Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr Syed Giasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Naimatullah Leghari, Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Ahmed Khan Mangi and other were present during Entry Test.

