ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
Business & Finance

Sika posts highest ever annual sales of 9.24bn francs

Reuters 17 Jan, 2022

ZURICH: Construction chemicals maker Sika AG on Tuesday reported a 17.3% rise in 2021 sales, boosted by a raft of acquisitions and the upturn in the building industry after pandemic closures the year before.

The Swiss company, whose products are used to reinforce and water-proof concrete, said full-year sales rose to 9.24 billion francs ($9.98 billion) from 7.88 billion francs in 2020.

The annual sales figure was the highest in the company’s history, beating the previous high of 8.11 billion francs in 2019. Sika, whose products have been used in the new metro line in Ecuador, said full-year sales in local currencies rose 17.1% beating the company’s forecasts for a 13% to 17% increase.

The company is due to report earnings on Feb. 18. Sika, which made seven acquisitions last year, is aiming to increase its share of the construction chemicals market from around 10% now to 12% by 2025.

The company expects the market to increase to around 80 billion francs per year by 2023 from 70 billion francs currently, with government stimulus programmes and trends towards more sustainable building fuelling a global infrastructure boom.

