ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,019
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,328,487
4,34024hr
Sindh
502,500
Punjab
453,392
Balochistan
33,705
Islamabad
111,376
KPK
182,311
History-maker Braathen stuns field to win Wengen slalom

AFP 17 Jan, 2022

WENGEN, (Switzerland): Norway’s Lucas Braathen recorded an astonishing history-making victory in the men’s World Cup slalom in Wengen on Sunday as first-leg pole-sitter Henrik Kristoffersen bombed out. The 21-year-old Braathen, whose sole previous victory came in this season’s giant slalom opener in Soelden, was lying a distant 29th after the first run, more than two seconds off his teammate.

But he held nothing back on the second leg, clocking 48.17sec, almost 1sec faster than the rest of the field. His combined time of 1min 41.48sec was 0.22sec faster than second-placed Swiss Daniel Yule, with Italy’s Giuliano Razzoli in third (+0.29).

“Wengen is one of my favorite places on earth to ski,” said Braathen, calling his result “amazing”.

Braathen’s time marked the largest jump for victory in the second run ever in the men’s slalom, bettering Swiss racer Marc Berthod’s win in Adelboden in 2007 after he finished 27th in the first leg.

His jump of 28 places also bested the previous biggest leap of 27 held jointly by Swede Mattias Hargin and Switzerland’s Sandro Simonet who both finished third after coming in 30th in their opening runs in Zagreb in 2011 and Chamonix last year respectively.

Henrik Kristoffersen Lucas Braathen Wengen slalom

