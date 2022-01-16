ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,012
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,324,147
4,02724hr
Sindh
499,830
Punjab
452,261
Balochistan
33,699
Islamabad
110,963
KPK
182,199
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Williams ton powers Zimbabwe to 296 in Sri Lanka ODI

AFP 16 Jan, 2022

KANDY: Sean Williams smashed a sparkling 100 to guide Zimbabwe to 296 for nine against Sri Lanka in Sunday's opening one-day international at Kandy.

The left-handed Williams recorded his fifth ODI century to leave a challenging total after the tourists elected to bat first at the start of the three-match series.

Regis Chakabva, who hit 72, and debutant Takudzwanashe Kaitano, who made 42, set up the batting charge with an opening stand of 80.

Jeffrey Vandersay broke the partnership with his leg spin and denied Kaitano a fifty in the batsman's first international but Chakabva kept up the attack.

He made the most of a dropped catch on two to raise his fourth ODI half-century before being caught behind while attempting a slog sweep.

Australian bowlers destroy England again to win Ashes 4-0

Williams reached his fifty in 52 balls but lost his partner Wesley Madhevere, who made 20, on the next ball.

Sri Lankan bowlers attempted to check Zimbabwe's surge in the final few overs but Williams took the attack to the opposition and finished with nine fours and two sixes in his 87-ball knock.

He was finally bowled by Chamika Karunaratne, who finished with three wickets including two in the final over, which ended with a six and four by Richard Ngarava.

Sri Lanka Zimbabwe ODI Sean Williams

Comments

1000 characters

Williams ton powers Zimbabwe to 296 in Sri Lanka ODI

Pakistan condemns harassment, illegal arrests in IIOJK

Non-traditional exports increased 60% in 4 months, says Razak Dawood

Pakistan Day Parade will feature fly-past of Chinese J-10C fighter jets: Sheikh Rashid

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights

Thailand reports first death from Omicron coronavirus variant

Saudi index at highest in over 15 years; Egypt falls

Country’s upper parts likely to receive rain, snow from Jan 18

'Disappointed' Djokovic deported from Australia

Shibli Faraz rejects reports of high EVM cost

Putin to host Iranian president next week for talks

Read more stories