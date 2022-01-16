ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,012
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,324,147
4,02724hr
Sindh
499,830
Punjab
452,261
Balochistan
33,699
Islamabad
110,963
KPK
182,199
Maduro says he expects Venezuelan economy grew 4% in 2021

Reuters 16 Jan, 2022

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expects the South American country's economy grew by more than 4% last year, following eight years of recession and rising prices, he said on Saturday.

Venezuela's central bank has not updated figures for the country's gross domestic product since the third quarter of 2019, when GDP contracted 26.8% versus the same period in 2018.

"After five years of the economic war of boycotts and blockades, Venezuela is back on track for economic growth," Maduro said during his annual address before the National Assembly.

He also forecast economic growth in the third quarter of last year at 7.6%, without explaining further.

Last year Venezuela's oil production doubled thanks to small oil services companies and supplies from Iran, but that does not mean state oil company PDVSA will be able to keep ramping up output, experts say.

In recent years Venezuela's commerce and services sectors have also enjoyed breathing space since the government decided to loosen economic controls in 2019 and allow greater use of foreign currency.

Venezuela: the decline of an oil giant in crisis

However, these measures have not guaranteed broad recovery across all sectors, analysts say.

Last year the government scaled back spending in bolivars to increase monetary stability and control inflation. Even so, prices remain high and continue to hit the wallets of Venezuelan families.

Nicolas Maduro

