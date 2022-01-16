President approves ‘mini-budget’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday approved the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021, or ‘mini-budget’, which was passed by the National Assembly on January 13.

The Finance (Supplementary) Bill is necessary to revive the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The bill was sent to the presidency for approval after it was passed by National Assembly on Thursday last.

NA passes ‘mini-budget’, SBP bill amid awful din

The government along with its coalition partners succeeded in getting the mini-budget passed from the National Assembly as it comfortably defeated the combined opposition’s attempt to block it.

The government had also rejected all the amendments to the mini-budget moved by the opposition members after there was a discussion on them by both sides, whereas, amendments moved by the finance minister were adopted by the house.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had withdrawn its amendments after assurance by the finance minister that their proposals were incorporated.

