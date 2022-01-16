PML-N leader terms passage of SBP bill ‘unconstitutional’ move

LAHORE: Terming the passage of State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021, as unconstitutional, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday said the legislation was carried out in a haste bulldozing the voice of the opposition.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal told media at a press conference on Saturday that January 13 was ‘Black Day’ in the country’s parliamentary history as legislation was made to turn the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as sister wing of IMF, which would bring horrible results in future. He said the opposition was not allowed to discuss the bill clause wise but held detailed negotiations with the IMF over it.

Ahsan Iqbal urged the members of the upper House of the parliament (Senate) to play their due role for review of the SBP law. He criticized the PTI government and said its early ouster is necessary to save the country from more destruction. He said break in the ranks of PTI is imminent and the PDM’s March on March 23 would bring real change in the country.

To a query, he said the government is gripped with Nawaz-Shehbaz phobia and that was why doing politics on health of Nawaz Sharif. He said there are cracks within the ranks of PTI and no one would be ready to get PTI ticket in the next general elections. He said the opposition is playing its role and mobilizing the people.

Former Speaker National Assembly and PML-N senior leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that parliamentary proceedings are run according to constitution, rules of business and past democratic traditions but new traditions are being set by not allowing the Leader of the Opposition to speak on any issue.

Sardar Ayaz said that main job of the speaker is to play his role in an impartial manner; however, the opposition was not allowed to speak. He added that assembly members came to the assembly on phone calls.

He claimed that Pervez Khattak changed his statement after receiving a phone call. About Sheikh Rasheed’s statement, the PML-N leader said he (Rasheed) should get married. The PML-N better knows who is going to minus, he added. Sardar Ayaz disclosed that he is proceeding to London in the first week of February to meet Nawaz Sharif.

