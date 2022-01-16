ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,003
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,320,120
4,28624hr
Sindh
497,153
Punjab
451,408
Balochistan
33,684
Islamabad
110,597
KPK
182,100
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

District administration to monitor smoke emission through CCTV cameras

Recorder Report 16 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The district administration will monitor smoke emission through close circuit TV cameras installed at the industrial units to control smog.

Accordingly, the administration would ensure online monitoring of 126 industrial units for controlling the smog. Close circuit TV cameras have been installed on the chimneys and fuel tanks of those industrial units using boilers or finance oil to run their operations. As per the previous survey, there are 305 such units in and around the city. It may also be noted that a fresh survey is also under on the direction of judicial commission environment.

According to sources, the district administration would be in a position to start monitoring of all the industrial units in the next two months. Already, it has demolished 23 furnaces using tyres as a fuel to operate.

Sources said the installation of cameras would be beneficial during the next winter season, as the fast changing weather has already reduced to the impact of smog in the city. It is worth noting that Lahore has recently been degraded to third number on the list of the cities heavily hit by smog. Meanwhile, the much expected rain in the upcoming week may also lead to thick fog in and around the city. Therefore, the district administration has once again become active against the smoke-emitters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

smog district administration CCTV cameras smoke emission

Comments

Comments are closed.

District administration to monitor smoke emission through CCTV cameras

MoC for sending only 20pc empty containers abroad

Fraudulent retailers: FBR chief hints at shutting down businesses

WB to consider house financing project next month

SEZs model: PM approves ‘One Stop Service’

Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022 enforced

POL products’ prices surge

Grid interconnections: KE urges NTDC to resolve cross-trip issue

Iranian cooking oil: FBR to take anti-smuggling steps

IHC says press freedom is not a licence to prejudice sub-judice proceedings

NSA outlines main features of NSP

Read more stories