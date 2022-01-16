District administration to monitor smoke emission through CCTV cameras

LAHORE: The district administration will monitor smoke emission through close circuit TV cameras installed at the industrial units to control smog.

Accordingly, the administration would ensure online monitoring of 126 industrial units for controlling the smog. Close circuit TV cameras have been installed on the chimneys and fuel tanks of those industrial units using boilers or finance oil to run their operations. As per the previous survey, there are 305 such units in and around the city. It may also be noted that a fresh survey is also under on the direction of judicial commission environment.

According to sources, the district administration would be in a position to start monitoring of all the industrial units in the next two months. Already, it has demolished 23 furnaces using tyres as a fuel to operate.

Sources said the installation of cameras would be beneficial during the next winter season, as the fast changing weather has already reduced to the impact of smog in the city. It is worth noting that Lahore has recently been degraded to third number on the list of the cities heavily hit by smog. Meanwhile, the much expected rain in the upcoming week may also lead to thick fog in and around the city. Therefore, the district administration has once again become active against the smoke-emitters.

