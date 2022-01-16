Murad for scientific research on history, heritage of Sindh

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Sindh has a rich history that needs to be studied through scientific manner but we don’t have such a separate institute to do such a job.

Speaking Saturday at stone-lying ceremony of conservation works being carried out by the Endowment Fund Trust for preservation of the Sehwan This he said on Saturday while speaking at stone-lying ceremony of conservation works being carried out by the Endowment Fund Trust for Preservation of the Sehwan Fort, he announced to establish a ‘Trans-Indus Research Institute’ under Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) in Karachi.

He said that he was quite satisfied that the EFT has restored the Naukot Fort in Thar, and major conservation work on Ranikot fort has also been done. “I believe the Ranikot conservation must have been a very difficult task, adding now this uphill to save the Sehwan Fort, would be done by them.”

Shah said that it was heartening that the EFT has not asked for any financial assistance from the government for their activities, except the initial seed money of Rs.1 billion. “I am also pleased to note that today they have a financial base of Rs.1.6 billion to promote their objectives.

He said: “Sehwan is one of Pakistan’s oldest towns - its history goes back to centuries, much before Alexander, the Great, came to this region.”

He said sadly not much attention has been paid to Sindh’s heritage. He said with the transfer of these monuments the provincial government has taken the steps to make the public aware of their heritage. This is a colossal task, as the entire Sindh is a heritage coliseum. He said it is not an easy task; it is time consuming, needs funds, international support, historical references and documentation.” He said the government is doing a humble bit. “Our scholars, historians and cultural institutions need to play their role and advice the government of priorities in this field.”

Shah said: “There needs a focused approach properly coordinated, as we need a comprehensive history of Sindh.” He vowed that his government would support all progressive efforts in this regard. “Write the history of Sindh, create cultural centuries, teach scholarly pursuits on international concepts, evolve techniques to guide the younger generation and create awareness, get together to fit the many pieces of information now available into the analytical mosaic of Sindh history, art and culture,” the CM said.

He added that an international archaeologist, Monique Kevranan, had initiated excavation under the aegis of the French Museum at Sehwan and since then no progress was seen in this regard.

The CM Suggested that with so many international sites about Alexander, the Great, are available for research and conservation. He said the Endowment Fund Trust should consider setting up a conservation laboratory somewhere in Dadu district. “The Culture Department and the EFT may collaborate and train young conservationists to create more expertise and jobs for the youth.”

About a proposed research institute, the Trans Indus Research Institution for Cultural studies, he said his government supports the setting up of such an institute - we will match the grant of the EFT for this institution.

Tracing the history, he said all major cities touched by Alexander, the Great, came to be known as Alexandria, and every year an Alexander Festival is held in these cities.

He urged the EFT, the Sindh Culture department and universities that in collaboration and with international assistance, they should organize an International Conference on Sehwan and Alexander, the Great, early next year. “I would like the EFT to propose a committee for this conference and start planning for it from today.- we would support this venture for a focus on Sindh.

He said that Sehwan is a protected heritage town, as such necessary law may be drafted by the Culture Department, law Department, Commissioner Hyderabad and the EFT so that encroachments may be removed and there should be a proper town planning.

Later, talking to media, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has told his government that local bodies’ elections in Sindh would be conducted in June; therefore, delimitation work was in progress.

To a question, Shah said that the Prime Minister was claiming that compared to other countries, the prices of essential commodities were lower in Pakistan. He said this claim was quite ridiculous.

To another question, he said that the shortage of urea in the country was the result of inefficiency of the federal government, and it would affect the agricultural production. Talking about a ‘long march’ announced by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to be started on March 27 from Mazar-e-Quaid, the chief minister said that his call has been well-received by people of the province. “It would be a historic and decisive long march,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022