JI chief says PTI govt has lost ‘establishment’s’ trust

Recorder Report 16 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq believes the PTI has lost the confidence of the establishment which helped it to come to power in 2018.

Chairing the party meeting at Mansoora on Saturday, he said mini-budget further increased the government unpopularity among the masses. “The IMF proposed mini-budget will not help the ruling party to fix the economy.”

The government, he said, failed to check inflation and unemployment and it further burdened the poor with Rs343 billion. The government so-called measures to put the economy on track will bring more disaster for the already poverty-stricken people, he said.

The government pushed the country to the slavery of the IMF, he said, holding the former governments equally responsible to the crises. The PTI, the PML-N and the PPP were sides of the same coins and they were only befooling the public, he said, maintaining the people were no more ready to listen to the fake promises and slogans of the ruling elite.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

