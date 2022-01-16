Bilawal steps up criticism of PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said that his party’s February 27 long march against the government will end only after sending Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

While chairing a meeting of Gilgit-Baltistan executives of his party, he said that the long march is the voice of the common man and people from all over the country will come out on February 27.

He was briefed by the PPP GB officials on the political situation in the region.

The people of the country will give their verdict against Imran Khan on February 27, he said, adding the people should be ready to fight against the government that is responsible for inflation and unemployment.

Later, Ahad Khattak, who is contesting Tehsil Nazim elections from Nowshera, held a meeting with Bilawal.

He was briefed by Khattak about the upcoming elections in Nowshera Tehsil.

He apprised Bilawal how Defense Minister Pervez Khattak was defeated from his native village, adding this time around when the next phase of election is going to be held in March, the PPP will emerge victorious.

The PPP chairman and Khattak also discussed the long march and the latter assured the former that the people of Nowshera will be in the long march in a great number.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022