Katethong downs Sindhu in Covid-hit India Open badminton semis

NEW DELHI: Thailand's Supanida Katethong stunned top seed PV Sindhu to reach the final of the India Open women's singles badminton in New Delhi on Saturday, as more players withdrew due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Russia's mixed doubles player Rodion Alimov on Saturday became the latest to contract the virus, according to organisers, taking the count to eight in the Super 500 tournament.

Alimov and his partner Alina Davletova bowed out with Indonesian pair of Yong Kai Terry Hee and Wei Han Tan getting a walkover into the final.

In the women's semi-finals, sixth seed Katethong beat home favourite Sindhu 21-14, 13-21, 21-10 to book her title clash with second seed and countrywoman Busanan Ongbamrungphan who beat another home player Aakarshi Kashyap 26-24, 21-9.

Reigning men's world champion Loh Kean Yew moved into the final after his opponent Brian Yang withdrew due to a sore throat and headache -- although he tested negative for the virus.

Loh, who last month became the first Singaporean to win a world championship, will meet India's Lakshya Sen in the final on Sunday.

Sen bounced back from a set down to beat Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng 19-21, 21-16, 21-12.

Earlier men's top seed and world number 10 Kidambi Srikanth had to pull out along with six others after testing Covid positive on Thursday.

The host country is currently experiencing a sharp rise in infections driven by the new Omicron variant, with the case count going up by more than 265,000 on Saturday.