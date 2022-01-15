ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,003
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,320,120
4,28624hr
Sindh
497,153
Punjab
451,408
Balochistan
33,684
Islamabad
110,597
KPK
182,100
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ancelotti 'delighted' with Real Madrid's counter-attacking play

Reuters 15 Jan, 2022

RIYADH: Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said his side were the very essence of a counter-attacking team, a style he declared himself "delighted" with ahead of their meeting with Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh on Sunday.

Real overcame perennial rivals Barcelona 3-2 in extra time in the semi-finals on Wednesday to book their spot in Sunday's final.

"Our counter-attacks against Barcelona were not simple long-ball counter-attacks, they were built with three or four low and short passes. They were organized, really well done. We had six players in Barcelona's box when we scored our last goal. It was brilliant," the Italian told a news conference in Riyadh.

"People say that we play with counter-attacks? I am delighted to play with counter-attacks like those."

Ancelotti also said he had never imagined being back for a second spell and training the side ahead of another final, after he left the club in 2015.

The 62-year-old was in charge when Real won their 10th Champions League trophy in 2014, and he left the club in 2015.

"I would never have imagined that I would be here again and here I am, seven years later, very happy to live this moment," Ancelotti said.

"Playing a final with this club is always special because it's in their essence. They are used to being in games like this."

After defeating Barcelona, Ancelotti said his team was preparing for a "completely different match against a completely different rival" in Athletic.

"Our plan will need to change, our team knows how to adapt to different situations. We are not married to a specific style," Ancelotti said.

"Athletic is a very tough and well-built team. Their coach is one I really admire, Marcelino García. He always know how to control the little details. His teams are always well-organized and they never surrender."

Athletic coach Garcia said his team were ready for a tough task in the final, following their 2-1 come-from-behind semi-final win against Atletico Madrid.

"Real Madrid counter-attack very well because they have a very powerful midfield and two players up front in Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior who are very decisive," he told a news conference.

"They are the most in-form team in Spain, and we will need to be on our top form to beat them. But we are a difficult team to play against, and will leave it all on the pitch."

Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti

Comments

1000 characters

Ancelotti 'delighted' with Real Madrid's counter-attacking play

NCOC to review Covid SOPs for education sector on Jan 17

Pakistan offers permanent residency to foreign investors

5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 8.16%

President Dr Arif Alvi approves Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021

Noor Mukadam's father demands capital punishment for Zahir Jaffer

China, Iran begin implementation of sweeping strategic agreement

Unilever eyes GSK's consumer goods arm in possible 50bn-pound deal

Djokovic detained again in Australia, declared public threat

UN projects 3.9pc growth for Pakistan in 2022

Foreign exchange dealers, companies: All transactions to be monitored by FBR

Read more stories