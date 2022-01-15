ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,003
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,320,120
4,28624hr
Sindh
497,153
Punjab
451,408
Balochistan
33,684
Islamabad
110,597
KPK
182,100
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Adelaide local Kokkinakis wins his first ATP title

AFP 15 Jan, 2022

ADELAIDE: Home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis claimed the first ATP title of his career Saturday after downing fellow big-server Arthur Rinderknech in three sets at the Adelaide International final.

The Australian prevailed 6-7 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in two hours and 38 minutes.

"I wouldn't want to win my first title anywhere else... I've been practising on this court since I was nine years old," Kokkinakis said at the awards presentation.

In-form Kokkinakis had beaten former US Open champion Marin Cilic in a three-set semi-final nerve-jangler Friday in what has been an impressive start to what he hopes is a breakout season.

In his first final in five years, Kokkinakis overcame the Frenchman's pyrotechnics with the help of his home fans.

Little separated the big-servers in a first set that almost predictably had to be decided by a tie break.

Kokkinakis had set point at 6-5 after deft play at the net brought boisterous fans to their feet.

But Rinderknech remained unperturbed to snatch the first set and his booming serve remained hard to crack.

Kokkinakis too held his own on serve and then lifted in the tie break with blistering groundstrokes to level the contest.

His momentum carried over into the third set, capturing the first break of serve in the match to gain a stranglehold.

Kokkinakis again pounced on Rinderknech's serve in the ninth game to break his title drought, sinking to his knees as the crowd erupted.

He plays German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Australian Open.

While Rinderknech meets Australian Alexei Popyrin in his opener.

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Comments

1000 characters

Adelaide local Kokkinakis wins his first ATP title

NCOC to review Covid SOPs for education sector on Jan 17

Pakistan offers permanent residency to foreign investors

5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 8.16%

President Dr Arif Alvi approves Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021

Noor Mukadam's father demands capital punishment for Zahir Jaffer

China, Iran begin implementation of sweeping strategic agreement

Unilever eyes GSK's consumer goods arm in possible 50bn-pound deal

Djokovic detained again in Australia, declared public threat

UN projects 3.9pc growth for Pakistan in 2022

Foreign exchange dealers, companies: All transactions to be monitored by FBR

Read more stories