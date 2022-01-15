ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
England bowled out for 188, trail Australia by 115

AFP Updated 15 Jan, 2022

HOBART: Australia will take a lead of 115 into their second innings after they bowled England out for 188 in the final session on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test at Hobart on Saturday.

England earlier dismissed Australia for 303 midway through the first session.

But they were unable to make an impression with the bat -- their top scorer was number eight Chris Woakes with 36.

Skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 4-45.

Ashes test Australian Test cricket Australia test team

