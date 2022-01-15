ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
Australia all out 303 in first innings of final Ashes Test

AFP 15 Jan, 2022

HOBART: England bowled Australia out for 303 midway through the first session on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test at Bellerive Oval on Saturday.

Resuming at their overnight score of 241-6, Australia put on another 62 runs for the last four wickets, with paceman Mark Wood doing the early damage with a bouncer barrage.

Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3-59. Wood was expensive, but took 3-115.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 101, while all-rounder Cameron Green made 74.

Ashes test Australian Test cricket Australia test team

