ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Remittances up 11.3pc in 1HFY22

Recorder Report 15 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The workers’ remittances have increased by 11.3 percent to $15.8 billion during the first half of current fiscal year FY22. According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data issued on Friday, the country received over $2 billion in account of workers’ remittances only in the month of December 2021.

With $2.5 billion of inflows during the month of December 2021, workers’ remittances continued their strong impetus of remaining above $2 billion since June 2020.

In terms of growth, remittances increased by 2.5 percent on month-on-month basis and 3.4 percent on year-on-year basis in December 2021. Cumulatively, at $15.8 billion, remittances grew by 11.3 percent during the first half of FY22 over the same period last year.

Remittances maintain momentum, amount to $2.5bn in December

Remittance inflows during December 2021 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($626.6 million), United Arab Emirates ($453.2 million), United Kingdom ($340.8 million) and United States of America ($248.5 million).

Proactive policy measures by the government and SBP to incentivize the use of formal channels and altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic have positively contributed towards the sustained inflows of remittances since last year.

The July-November FY22 data of Workers’ Remittances has been revised upward to reflect inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) that are related to local consumption (like payment of utility bills, transfer to local PKR account, etc.).

Since data on these conversions was not previously available by country, these were reported under ‘other private transfers’ in the balance of payments statistics. The December 2021 data is also compiled accordingly, and this treatment will be followed going forward, SBP said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Remittances SBP Workers’ remittances current fiscal year FY22 Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Remittances up 11.3pc in 1HFY22

PM to interact with private sector during China visit

‘Citizen-centric’ national security policy launched

No E-Form for exports to Afghanistan: Banks stop receiving payments in USD, AED remittance form

Forensic audit of ex-CJP’s purported audio tape leak: IHC asks AGP to recommend names of credible firms/companies

UN projects 3.9pc growth

SPI down 0.43pc WoW

Pakistan says will never abandon Afghan people

Kashgar-Islamabad air cargo route inaugurated

PM, COAS discuss situation

Read more stories