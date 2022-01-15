NTDC completes 133km 2nd Phase of Neelum-Jhelum transmission line

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully completed and energized the 133 km long 2nd phase of 500 kV Neelum-Jhehlum double circuit transmission line and energised it successfully.

Now the power generated through 969 MW Neelum-Jhehlum Hydropower Project will be dispatched directly to 500 kV Nokhar (New Ghakkar) Grid Station which is closer to the load centres.

The spokesman has said that the transmission line has been completed in two phases. Phase-I is comprised of 152 km long emanating from Neelum-Jhelum Power House to Domeli (near Rawat) which was completed in 2018, hence, completed 285 km of both phases. The 969 MW power from Neelum Jhelum HPP was being evacuated from it through 500 kV Rawat Grid Station.

The spokesman further updated that in addition to power evacuation from Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, NTDC has also connected 720 MW Karot HPP through looping with this Neelum-Jhelum to Nokhar Transmission Line. Presently, the testing of 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project is underway and after its successful commissioning, 720 MW cheap energy will be added soon in the National Grid.

Resultantly, load management issues of Gujranwala, Sialkot and the surrounding districts will be overcome. Moreover, the addition of hydel power will play a key role in improving the system reliability and voltage profile at load centers.

