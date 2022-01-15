Desert Challenge Jeep Rally inaugurated

HYDERABAD: The three-day Desert Challenge Jeep Rally organized by the Sindh Sports Department at Mithi was formally inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Sports Arbab Lutfullah and former Provincial Minister Mir Nadir Ali Magsi cutting the ribbon at Thar Rally Village.

On the occasion, Provincial Special Assistant for Sports Arbab Lutfullah while talking to the media representatives said that the purpose of holding Desert Challenge Jeep Rally in Thar was not only to promote sports in Thar, tourism and culture and to make Thar known all over the world. But also boost up the economy in Thar has to be developed so that it can provide employment to the local people and said that the Sindh govt is trying to provide employment to the local people in Thar.

