Power sector: PTI govt’s Achilles heel

Senate Standing Committee on Power is the latest forum that has expressed its ire at the Power Division on Tuesday for altering the age limit for the post of Managing Director, National Transmission and Despatch Company, (NTDC), while not doing anything to remove Kundas (hooks), over-billing, and poor performance of Discos Boards.

According to a report authored by federal minister Shibli Faraz a couple of years ago, electricity theft from the national grid stands at nearly 4 percent. Illegally hooked wires or kundas are a common sight in various big and small cities of the country.

Moreover, tampering with meters is also rampant particularly in densely populated areas. From the outset of his tenure, the prime minister had described this sector as his government’s weakness or a vulnerable point. He has, however, failed to fix it for whatever reasons. This is unacceptable, to say the least.

Kamran Shahid (Islamabad)

