ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

New connections: FESCO issues over 25,000 electricity meters

Press Release 15 Jan, 2022

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued over 25,000 electricity meters for installation of new connections and replacement of defective meters while 80,000 more meters would be available till end of this month.

Similarly, sufficient capacity of the distribution transformers for industrial as well as commercial connections is also provided in FESCO stores, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed, he was addressing an online open court held at FESCO Headquarters here today.

He said that provision of state of the art facilities to consumers is top priority of FESCO. He said that FESCO is striving hard to provide the uninterrupted power supply to its consumers round the clock in all over the FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Chiniot, Khushab and Sargodha. He said that smooth and continuous power supply to consumers is priority of FESCO, in this connection, FESCO officers and officials are performing their duty with full dedication.

He lauded the performance of special teams of field staff, Monitoring Cell, 118 and toll free number 080066554 and said that they are ensuring to solve the consumers problems immediately.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

electricity meters Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)

Comments

Comments are closed.

New connections: FESCO issues over 25,000 electricity meters

Remittances up 11.3pc in 1HFY22

PM to interact with private sector during China visit

‘Citizen-centric’ national security policy launched

No E-Form for exports to Afghanistan: Banks stop receiving payments in USD, AED remittance form

Forensic audit of ex-CJP’s purported audio tape leak: IHC asks AGP to recommend names of credible firms/companies

SPI down 0.43pc WoW

World risks more years of high energy prices: IEA

Kashgar-Islamabad air cargo route inaugurated

PM, COAS discuss situation

Pakistan says will never abandon Afghan people

Read more stories