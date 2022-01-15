Markets
BoK’s rates on saving accounts
15 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: The Bank of Khyber (Conventional Banking) is pleased to announce following rates on saving accounts for 6 Months period
from 01-07-2021 to 31-12-2021.
==================================================================================
SAVING ACCOUNTS 01.07.2021 01.10.2021 01.12.2021
to to to
30.09.2021 30.11.2020 31.12.2021
==================================================================================
PLS SAVING
ACCOUNT (PLS) 5.50% 5.75% 7.25%
SPECIAL DEPOSIT
ACCOUNT (SDA) 5.50% 5.75% 7.25%
DEPOSIT FROM
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION
SPECIAL DEPOSIT 5.50% 5.75% 7.25%
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOREIGN CURRENCY
(FCY) PREMIUM
SAVING ACCOUNTS July till November December 2021
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
From 1 to 4,999.99 0.60% 0.70%
From 5,000 to 9,999.99 0.65% 0.75%
From 10,000 to 24,999.99 0.80% 0.90%
From 25,000.00 to 99,999.99 0.90% 1.00%
100,000 & Above 0.95% 1.05%
==================================================================================
