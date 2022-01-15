ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
BoK’s rates on saving accounts

Press Release 15 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The Bank of Khyber (Conventional Banking) is pleased to announce following rates on saving accounts for 6 Months period

from 01-07-2021 to 31-12-2021.

==================================================================================
SAVING ACCOUNTS                        01.07.2021         01.10.2021    01.12.2021
                                          to                 to            to
                                       30.09.2021         30.11.2020    31.12.2021
==================================================================================
PLS SAVING
ACCOUNT (PLS)                           5.50%               5.75%            7.25%
SPECIAL DEPOSIT
ACCOUNT (SDA)                           5.50%               5.75%            7.25%
DEPOSIT FROM
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION
SPECIAL DEPOSIT                         5.50%               5.75%            7.25%
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOREIGN CURRENCY
(FCY) PREMIUM
SAVING ACCOUNTS                   July till November                 December 2021
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 From 1 to 4,999.99                    0.60%                                 0.70%
 From 5,000 to 9,999.99                0.65%                                 0.75%
 From 10,000 to 24,999.99              0.80%                                 0.90%
 From 25,000.00 to 99,999.99           0.90%                                 1.00%
 100,000 & Above                       0.95%                                 1.05%
==================================================================================

