BoK’s rates on saving accounts

KARACHI: The Bank of Khyber (Conventional Banking) is pleased to announce following rates on saving accounts for 6 Months period

from 01-07-2021 to 31-12-2021.

================================================================================== SAVING ACCOUNTS 01.07.2021 01.10.2021 01.12.2021 to to to 30.09.2021 30.11.2020 31.12.2021 ================================================================================== PLS SAVING ACCOUNT (PLS) 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% SPECIAL DEPOSIT ACCOUNT (SDA) 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% DEPOSIT FROM FINANCIAL INSTITUTION SPECIAL DEPOSIT 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOREIGN CURRENCY (FCY) PREMIUM SAVING ACCOUNTS July till November December 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- From 1 to 4,999.99 0.60% 0.70% From 5,000 to 9,999.99 0.65% 0.75% From 10,000 to 24,999.99 0.80% 0.90% From 25,000.00 to 99,999.99 0.90% 1.00% 100,000 & Above 0.95% 1.05% ==================================================================================

