KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 135,094 tonnes of cargo comprising 75,631 tonnes of import cargo and 59,463 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 75,631 comprised of 43,147 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,572 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 8,156 tonnes of Wheat and 22,756 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 59,463 tonnes comprised of 13,573 tonnes of containerized cargo, 35,716 tonnes of Clinkers, 4,474 tonnes of Rice and 5,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 5128 containers comprising of 2932 containers import and 2196 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 704 of 20’s and 1064 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 50 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 217 of 20’s and 380 of 40’s loaded containers while 933 of 20’s and 143 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, Xin Pu Dong, Gilf Barakah, Carp and Msc Dhantia have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 04 ships namely, Budapest Express, Xin Pu Dong, Msc Dhantia and Gulf Barakah have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 11 cargoes namely Emirates Zanzibar, MOL Generosity, OOCL Le Havre, Diamond Star II, Maistros, Al Shaffiah, Cielo Di Cagliari, Southern Wolf, SSL Brahmaputra, OEL Kedarnath and RU Yisong were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

Berth occupancy was observed on high side at the port on Thursday, where a total of 14 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier ‘Umm Bab’ left the port on Friday morning, while seven more ships, Lem Gladiolus, Long Beach Express, Maersk Nile, MOL Generosity, El-Matador, Serene 001 and Asia Inspire are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port on Thursday, where a cargo volume of 240,132 tonnes, comprising 201,024 tonnes imports cargo and 39,108 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,820 Containers (3,920 TEUs Imports and 1,900 TEUs export) was handled.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, MSC Dhantia and Hua Sheng Hai carrying Containers and Soya bean are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Grain Terminal on Friday, 14th January 2022 while four more ships, Teera Bhum, Safmarine Ngami, MSC Beijing and MSC Emily-II with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 15th January 2022.

