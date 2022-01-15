Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 14, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Citi Pharma Limited 2,000 36.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 36.25
Trust Securities Habib Bank Ltd. 4,000 121.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 121.60
ASDA Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 109.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 109.97
Pearl Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 2,000 50.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 50.00
Trust Securities Octopus Digital Ltd. 500 112.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 112.00
D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Ltd. (R) 400,000 1.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 1.90
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 409,500
===========================================================================================
