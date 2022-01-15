KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 14, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Citi Pharma Limited 2,000 36.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 36.25 Trust Securities Habib Bank Ltd. 4,000 121.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 121.60 ASDA Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 109.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 109.97 Pearl Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 2,000 50.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 50.00 Trust Securities Octopus Digital Ltd. 500 112.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 112.00 D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Ltd. (R) 400,000 1.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 1.90 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 409,500 ===========================================================================================

