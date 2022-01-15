Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 14, 2022).
15 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 14, 2022).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
279,309,126 153,877,990 7,198,639,646 4,049,654,560
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 494,438,382 (456,857,439) 37,580,943
Local Individuals 5,973,108,076 (5,777,163,847) 195,944,228
Local Corporates 2,506,625,536 (2,740,150,708) (233,525,171)
===============================================================================
