KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 14, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,763.45 High: 45,989.23 Low: 45,734.30 Net Change: 0.25 Volume (000): 90,203 Value (000): 4,413,731 Makt Cap (000) 1,890,602,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,700.15 NET CH. (+) 42.00 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,732.12 NET CH. (-) 57.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,206.82 NET CH. (+) 34.35 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,011.14 NET CH. (-) 38.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,899.76 NET CH. (+) 16.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,130.18 NET CH. (-) 26.20 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-January-2022 ====================================

