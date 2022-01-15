Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 14, 2022). ==================================== BR...
15 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 14, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,763.45
High: 45,989.23
Low: 45,734.30
Net Change: 0.25
Volume (000): 90,203
Value (000): 4,413,731
Makt Cap (000) 1,890,602,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,700.15
NET CH. (+) 42.00
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,732.12
NET CH. (-) 57.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,206.82
NET CH. (+) 34.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,011.14
NET CH. (-) 38.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,899.76
NET CH. (+) 16.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,130.18
NET CH. (-) 26.20
------------------------------------
As on: 14-January-2022
====================================
