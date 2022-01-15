ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 15 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF JAN & Feb 2022
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
17.01.2022   Monday       19.01.2022    Wednesday
18.01.2022   Tuesday      20.01.2022     Thursday
19.01.2022   Wednesday    21.01.2022       Friday
20.01.2022   Thursday     24.01.2022       Monday
21.01.2022   Friday       25.01.2022      Tuesday
24.01.2022   Monday       26.01.2022    Wednesday
25.01.2022   Tuesday      27.01.2022     Thursday
26.01.2022   Wednesday    28.01.2022       Friday
27.01.2022   Thursday     31.01.2022       Monday
28.01.2022   Friday       01.02.2022      Tuesday
31.01.2022   Monday       02.02.2022    Wednesday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates.

In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

