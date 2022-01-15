WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 14, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Jan-22 12-Jan-22 11-Jan-22 10-Jan-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.111711 0.112081 0.112057 0.112092 Euro 0.814489 0.811064 0.809497 0.808463 Japanese yen 0.006197 0.006185 0.006192 U.K. pound 0.975212 0.972599 0.970025 0.970291 U.S. dollar 0.710537 0.713337 0.714094 0.714316 Algerian dinar 0.005097 0.00512 0.005127 Australian dollar 0.518053 0.514887 0.513148 0.513807 Botswana pula 0.061675 0.06149 0.061269 0.061288 Brazilian real 0.128627 0.128286 0.126736 0.125915 Brunei dollar 0.52777 0.528163 0.527279 0.526937 Canadian dollar 0.569158 0.570213 0.566472 0.563385 Chilean peso 0.00086 0.000857 0.000859 0.000859 Colombian peso 0.000177 0.000177 Czech koruna 0.033296 0.033225 0.033155 0.033185 Danish krone 0.109462 0.108993 0.108798 0.108692 Indian rupee 0.00961 0.00964 0.009659 0.009632 Israeli New Shekel 0.227955 0.229221 0.228364 0.229241 Korean won 0.000597 0.000597 0.000595 0.000594 Kuwaiti dinar 2.35238 2.35892 2.36025 2.36098 Malaysian ringgit 0.170005 0.170553 0.170314 0.170023 Mauritian rupee 0.016296 0.016371 0.016387 0.016385 Mexican peso 0.034898 0.035026 0.035042 0.034938 New Zealand dollar 0.487002 0.484213 0.483442 0.484092 Norwegian krone 0.081996 0.081703 0.080816 0.080643 Omani rial 1.85523 1.8572 1.85778 Peruvian sol 0.182423 0.183048 0.181991 Philippine peso 0.013905 0.013939 0.013907 0.013938 Polish zloty 0.180051 0.178875 0.178052 0.178294 Qatari riyal 0.195202 Russian ruble 0.009529 0.009571 0.009542 0.009508 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.189477 0.190223 0.190425 0.190484 Singapore dollar 0.52777 0.528163 0.527279 0.526937 South African rand 0.046191 0.046039 0.045671 0.045451 Swedish krona 0.07972 0.078919 0.078696 0.078552 Swiss franc 0.779055 0.772386 0.770827 0.774788 Thai baht 0.021377 0.021369 0.021311 0.021201 Trinidadian dollar 0.104805 0.105124 0.105198 0.105366 U.A.E. dirham 0.193475 0.194237 0.194444 0.194504 Uruguayan peso 0.015947 0.015977 0.016 0.015991 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022