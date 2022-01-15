ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 15 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
January 14, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        13-Jan-22      12-Jan-22      11-Jan-22      10-Jan-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.111711       0.112081       0.112057       0.112092
Euro                             0.814489       0.811064       0.809497       0.808463
Japanese yen                     0.006197       0.006185       0.006192
U.K. pound                       0.975212       0.972599       0.970025       0.970291
U.S. dollar                      0.710537       0.713337       0.714094       0.714316
Algerian dinar                   0.005097                       0.00512       0.005127
Australian dollar                0.518053       0.514887       0.513148       0.513807
Botswana pula                    0.061675        0.06149       0.061269       0.061288
Brazilian real                   0.128627       0.128286       0.126736       0.125915
Brunei dollar                     0.52777       0.528163       0.527279       0.526937
Canadian dollar                  0.569158       0.570213       0.566472       0.563385
Chilean peso                      0.00086       0.000857       0.000859       0.000859
Colombian peso                                                 0.000177       0.000177
Czech koruna                     0.033296       0.033225       0.033155       0.033185
Danish krone                     0.109462       0.108993       0.108798       0.108692
Indian rupee                      0.00961        0.00964       0.009659       0.009632
Israeli New Shekel               0.227955       0.229221       0.228364       0.229241
Korean won                       0.000597       0.000597       0.000595       0.000594
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.35238        2.35892        2.36025        2.36098
Malaysian ringgit                0.170005       0.170553       0.170314       0.170023
Mauritian rupee                  0.016296       0.016371       0.016387       0.016385
Mexican peso                     0.034898       0.035026       0.035042       0.034938
New Zealand dollar               0.487002       0.484213       0.483442       0.484092
Norwegian krone                  0.081996       0.081703       0.080816       0.080643
Omani rial                        1.85523         1.8572        1.85778
Peruvian sol                     0.182423       0.183048                      0.181991
Philippine peso                  0.013905       0.013939       0.013907       0.013938
Polish zloty                     0.180051       0.178875       0.178052       0.178294
Qatari riyal                     0.195202
Russian ruble                    0.009529       0.009571       0.009542       0.009508
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.189477       0.190223       0.190425       0.190484
Singapore dollar                  0.52777       0.528163       0.527279       0.526937
South African rand               0.046191       0.046039       0.045671       0.045451
Swedish krona                     0.07972       0.078919       0.078696       0.078552
Swiss franc                      0.779055       0.772386       0.770827       0.774788
Thai baht                        0.021377       0.021369       0.021311       0.021201
Trinidadian dollar               0.104805       0.105124       0.105198       0.105366
U.A.E. dirham                    0.193475       0.194237       0.194444       0.194504
Uruguayan peso                   0.015947       0.015977          0.016       0.015991
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Euro IMF Chinese yuan Japanese Yen Special Drawing Rights

Comments

Comments are closed.

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Remittances up 11.3pc in 1HFY22

PM to interact with private sector during China visit

‘Citizen-centric’ national security policy launched

No E-Form for exports to Afghanistan: Banks stop receiving payments in USD, AED remittance form

Forensic audit of ex-CJP’s purported audio tape leak: IHC asks AGP to recommend names of credible firms/companies

SPI down 0.43pc WoW

World risks more years of high energy prices: IEA

Kashgar-Islamabad air cargo route inaugurated

PM, COAS discuss situation

Pakistan says will never abandon Afghan people

Read more stories