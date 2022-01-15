WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
January 14, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Jan-22 12-Jan-22 11-Jan-22 10-Jan-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.111711 0.112081 0.112057 0.112092
Euro 0.814489 0.811064 0.809497 0.808463
Japanese yen 0.006197 0.006185 0.006192
U.K. pound 0.975212 0.972599 0.970025 0.970291
U.S. dollar 0.710537 0.713337 0.714094 0.714316
Algerian dinar 0.005097 0.00512 0.005127
Australian dollar 0.518053 0.514887 0.513148 0.513807
Botswana pula 0.061675 0.06149 0.061269 0.061288
Brazilian real 0.128627 0.128286 0.126736 0.125915
Brunei dollar 0.52777 0.528163 0.527279 0.526937
Canadian dollar 0.569158 0.570213 0.566472 0.563385
Chilean peso 0.00086 0.000857 0.000859 0.000859
Colombian peso 0.000177 0.000177
Czech koruna 0.033296 0.033225 0.033155 0.033185
Danish krone 0.109462 0.108993 0.108798 0.108692
Indian rupee 0.00961 0.00964 0.009659 0.009632
Israeli New Shekel 0.227955 0.229221 0.228364 0.229241
Korean won 0.000597 0.000597 0.000595 0.000594
Kuwaiti dinar 2.35238 2.35892 2.36025 2.36098
Malaysian ringgit 0.170005 0.170553 0.170314 0.170023
Mauritian rupee 0.016296 0.016371 0.016387 0.016385
Mexican peso 0.034898 0.035026 0.035042 0.034938
New Zealand dollar 0.487002 0.484213 0.483442 0.484092
Norwegian krone 0.081996 0.081703 0.080816 0.080643
Omani rial 1.85523 1.8572 1.85778
Peruvian sol 0.182423 0.183048 0.181991
Philippine peso 0.013905 0.013939 0.013907 0.013938
Polish zloty 0.180051 0.178875 0.178052 0.178294
Qatari riyal 0.195202
Russian ruble 0.009529 0.009571 0.009542 0.009508
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.189477 0.190223 0.190425 0.190484
Singapore dollar 0.52777 0.528163 0.527279 0.526937
South African rand 0.046191 0.046039 0.045671 0.045451
Swedish krona 0.07972 0.078919 0.078696 0.078552
Swiss franc 0.779055 0.772386 0.770827 0.774788
Thai baht 0.021377 0.021369 0.021311 0.021201
Trinidadian dollar 0.104805 0.105124 0.105198 0.105366
U.A.E. dirham 0.193475 0.194237 0.194444 0.194504
Uruguayan peso 0.015947 0.015977 0.016 0.015991
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
