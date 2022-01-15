Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
15 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (January 14, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 177.20 177.70 DKK 26.67 26.77
SAUDIA RIYAL 46.70 47.20 NOK 19.96 20.06
UAE DIRHAM 48.00 49.00 SEK 19.41 19.51
EURO 200.50 202.50 AUD $ 126.50 128.00
UK POUND 240.00 243.00 CAD $ 139.50 141.00
JAPANI YEN 1.51844 1.53844 INDIAN RUPEE 2.10 2.30
CHF 190.68 191.68 CHINESE YUAN 27.00 28.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.