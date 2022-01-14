Govt handing key to Pakistan's economy to IMF: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the government has handed over the key to Pakistan's economy to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the PML-N leader criticised the government over passage of the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, a key condition to revive the $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Abbasi said that the government passed the bill in a hurry, adding that no debate was held regarding it in the Parliament.

"The government is only concerned about the IMF and not the people," he said. Meanwhile, Abbasi said that they will reverse the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Masses will not forgive PTI for making their lives miserable: Shehbaz Sharif

Earlier today, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif termed the passage of the bill or 'mini-budget', a "black day" in the country's parliamentary history.

In a tweet, the PMLN leader said, "Yesterday was a black day in country's parliamentary history as govt imposed a mini-budget on the people already reeling under historic price hike."

He further said that the people will not forgive the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for making their lives miserable.

The National Assembly passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, generally known as the 'mini-budget' on Thursday, amid objection by the opposition during a hours-long session that began in the evening.

The session was held under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were among the attendees.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin moved the bill, which was adopted by the house with majority vote after clause by clause reading was completed, incorporating some amendments moved by the finance minister, himself.

Tarin said that the supplementary finance bill is a step towards the process of documentation, as it is not a matter of tax collection only.