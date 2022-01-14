Hong Kong shares finish slightly lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended a broadly positive week on a negative note Friday, in line with a sell-off across Asia following a steep drop on Wall Street fuelled by fresh concerns over the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.19 percent, or 46.45 points, to 24,383.32.

Hong Kong shares close with gains

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.96 percent, or 34.00 points, to 3,521.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was marginally higher, inching up 0.48 points to 2,435.40.