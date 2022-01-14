PM launches Pakistan’s first National Security Policy

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Friday Pakistan's first National Security Policy 2022-2026, which looks to focus on a citizen-centric framework, places economic security at its core and seeks a secure and economically resilient country.

The original version of the policy will remain classified, while a public version of the document will be released.

The main themes are national cohesion, securing an economic future, defence and territorial integrity, internal security, foreign policy in a changing world and human security.

Addressing the ceremony after signing the public version of the policy, the PM said that before there was no concept of a coordinated national security, adding that economy was also affected because of which country had to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"You have to agree to the IMF's condition to get a loan after which the country's security is somewhat compromised. Security of your people as you have to put a burden on them. When people stand with you, then you have security" he said.

He highlighted that the rule of law was equally significant in making a country prosperous.

"For the first time, the National Security Division has developed a consensus document which defines national security in a proper way."

The PM said that the goal is to adopt a single-direction approach, whether it is the government, the forces, or the people.

On December 28, the Federal Cabinet had approved the policy.

"A truly historic achievement. A citizen-centric comprehensive National Security Policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest," National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Twitter.

"This umbrella document will, overtime, help guide sectoral policies for the fullfiment of our national security objectives."