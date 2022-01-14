ANL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.4%)
AVN 107.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.59%)
BOP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.03%)
GGGL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
GGL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
GTECH 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
TRG 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.91%)
UNITY 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.88%)
WAVES 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
WTL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
YOUW 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 19,450 Decreased By -97.2 (-0.5%)
KSE100 45,791 Increased By 28.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,018 Increased By 16.3 (0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan PM sees no need to change FY2025 budget balancing target, for now

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japan has no immediate need to change its key budget-balancing target for fiscal 2025, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, adding however that it may need to conduct a further review given uncertainties such as the Omicron variant.

The government has set a goal of achieving a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2025, which it said could become "in sight" if policymakers continue efforts to spur growth and rein in social security spending to cope with a fast-ageing population.

Whether the government keeps or ditches this goal - which excludes new bond sales and debt servicing costs - will serve as a litmus test for Kishida's commitment to fiscal reforms.

Kishida, long known as a fiscal hawk, has been prioritising economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis over long-term fiscal reforms since he took office in October.

Japan PM says US military bases to impose tighter COVID-19 controls

"We confirmed that the current situation warrants no change in the target year for achieving budget balancing," Kishida told a meeting of his top economic advisory panel, which reviewed the fiscal target.

"However, we will conduct (a further) review as needed following situations while carefully monitoring economic conditions in and out of Japan as we cannot shake off uncertainties such as the coronavirus impact."

Kishida reiterated that he would take all possible steps to put the economy on track for recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and that he won't hesitate to deploy fiscal spending to cope with the pandemic.

Kishida's comment followed government's projections that Japan could achieve a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2026 assuming a rosy scenario for economic growth, adding that deficits could persist for a decade under a more modest recovery.

The twice yearly fiscal outlook highlighted the challenges for the indebted government to put its finances in order, even as higher than expected tax revenue could advance the timeframe for balancing the budget by one year versus the last forecast.

Its most recent reiteration of the goal also included a caveat that it would be reviewed, when the revised fiscal projections are issued, to account for the fallout from the pandemic.

Japan's public debt is more than double the size of its $5 trillion economy, the world's third largest, making it the industrial world's most indebted nation as a result of decades of massive spending aimed at reviving growth.

The government's rosier scenario was based on annual growth exceeding 2% in real terms and 3% in nominal terms - something that has been rarely seen since the asset bubble burst in the early 1990s.

The more modest, or baseline, scenario assumes real growth of around 1% and nominal growth of around 1.5%.

Fumio Kishida

Comments

1000 characters

Japan PM sees no need to change FY2025 budget balancing target, for now

Masses will not forgive PTI for making their lives miserable: Shehbaz Sharif

NA passes ‘mini-budget’, SBP bill amid awful din

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

Australian government cancels Djokovic visa again

PM launches Pakistan’s first National Security Policy

Prices of petroleum products may soar further

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

Protests in US after Black man shot dead by white off-duty officer

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Read more stories