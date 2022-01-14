ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.02 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.17%)
BOP 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FFL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
GTECH 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
PACE 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
PIBTL 7.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
TELE 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
TPL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TPLP 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TREET 42.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
TRG 105.38 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.38%)
UNITY 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
WAVES 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
WTL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2%)
YOUW 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By 11.5 (0.24%)
BR30 19,583 Increased By 35.3 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,853 Increased By 90 (0.2%)
KSE30 18,046 Increased By 44.6 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England win toss, choose to bowl in fifth Ashes Test

AFP 14 Jan, 2022

HOBART: England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bowl in the fifth and final Ashes Test at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Friday.

The tourists, who are 3-0 down in the five-Test series, made five changes from the side that fought out a tense draw in Sydney last week.

On an overcast Hobart day and with a green top for a wicket, Root had no hesitation sending Australia in to bat in the day-night Test.

Root backs Silverwood to remain England coach despite Ashes failure

"Throughout the series it's been quite challenging to know what to do, but with the live grass and the overhead conditions it's an opportunity to bowl," Root said.

The toss was delayed for 30 minutes after light rain swept across the ground, with play to begin half an hour after the scheduled start, at 3:30pm (0430 GMT).

Wicketkeeper Sam Billings will make his Test debut in place of Jos Buttler, who injured his hand in Sydney and has returned to England.

Jonny Bairstow, who also injured his hand in Sydney, has not recovered and has been replaced by Ollie Pope.

Opener Rory Burns has been recalled to take the place of Haseeb Hameed, while seamers Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson come in for James Anderson and spinner Jack Leach.

Australia have made one change from Sydney, Travis Head returning to the side after missing the last Test due to Covid.

Head will move back to the middle order, with Usman Khawaja moved to opener and Marcus Harris dropped.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Joe Root Hobart's

Comments

1000 characters

England win toss, choose to bowl in fifth Ashes Test

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Monthly FCA: Discos’ tariff up Rs4.30 for Nov 2021

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

POL products’ prices may soar further

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

Senate panel told: EoI for PSM sell-off to be invited by May

Procurement of costly furnace oil irks Senate panel

There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

Read more stories