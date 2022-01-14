England win toss, choose to bowl in fifth Ashes Test

HOBART: England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bowl in the fifth and final Ashes Test at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Friday.

The tourists, who are 3-0 down in the five-Test series, made five changes from the side that fought out a tense draw in Sydney last week.

On an overcast Hobart day and with a green top for a wicket, Root had no hesitation sending Australia in to bat in the day-night Test.

Root backs Silverwood to remain England coach despite Ashes failure

"Throughout the series it's been quite challenging to know what to do, but with the live grass and the overhead conditions it's an opportunity to bowl," Root said.

The toss was delayed for 30 minutes after light rain swept across the ground, with play to begin half an hour after the scheduled start, at 3:30pm (0430 GMT).

Wicketkeeper Sam Billings will make his Test debut in place of Jos Buttler, who injured his hand in Sydney and has returned to England.

Jonny Bairstow, who also injured his hand in Sydney, has not recovered and has been replaced by Ollie Pope.

Opener Rory Burns has been recalled to take the place of Haseeb Hameed, while seamers Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson come in for James Anderson and spinner Jack Leach.

Australia have made one change from Sydney, Travis Head returning to the side after missing the last Test due to Covid.

Head will move back to the middle order, with Usman Khawaja moved to opener and Marcus Harris dropped.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)