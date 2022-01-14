ANL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.4%)
AVN 107.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.59%)
BOP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.03%)
GGGL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
GGL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
GTECH 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
TRG 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.91%)
UNITY 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.88%)
WAVES 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
WTL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
YOUW 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 19,450 Decreased By -97.2 (-0.5%)
KSE100 45,791 Increased By 28.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,018 Increased By 16.3 (0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Broad strikes to leave Australia 85-4 in fifth Ashes Test

AFP Updated 14 Jan, 2022

HOBART: Stuart Broad struck late in the first session as England took the fight to Australia in the fifth and final Ashes Test in Hobart on Friday.

Australia were 85-4 at the break after England captain Joe Root won the toss and sent the hosts in to bat in overcast conditions and on a real green-top of a wicket.

Travis Head was not-out 31 and Cameron Green was on two at Bellerive Oval.

England, who have already lost the series, had Australia on the ropes at 12-3 after 10 overs, with Broad and Ollie Robinson almost unplayable in perfect bowling conditions.

They removed David Warner and Steve Smith for ducks and Usman Khawaja for six, and should have had Marnus Labuschagne for no score.

However, the game swung back towards Australia when Head and Labuschagne launched a revival, attacking change bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

Wood has bowled well all series but his extra pace negated the conditions and Labuschagne and Head went on the attack.

Wood's three overs went for 31, while at the other end, Woakes also took some punishment, his five overs costing 23 runs.

Root was forced to bring Broad back into the attack and in the second-last over before the first break he struck in an almost comical manner.

Labuschagne, on 44, stepped across to the offside to try and play Broad through the onside, but was clean-bowled when he overbalanced attempting the shot, the Australian finishing sprawled on the ground as the ball crashed into his stumps.

Robinson and Broad must have felt like they were playing on an English ground as the ball nipped around off the seam and moved in the air.

Robinson, who was recalled to the side after missing the Sydney Test -- one of five changes for England -- struck first when he drew an edge from Warner, the ball flying to Zak Crawley at second slip.

Broad then claimed the wicket of Khawaja, caught by Root at first slip, bringing Smith to the crease.

But Smith, so often England's tormentor, lasted just two balls before edging to Crawley and giving Robinson his second wicket.

Joe Root Steve Smith Chris Woakes Usman Khawaja Mark Wood Hobart's

Comments

1000 characters

Broad strikes to leave Australia 85-4 in fifth Ashes Test

Masses will not forgive PTI for making their lives miserable: Shehbaz Sharif

NA passes ‘mini-budget’, SBP bill amid awful din

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

Australian government cancels Djokovic visa again

PM launches Pakistan’s first National Security Policy

Prices of petroleum products may soar further

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

Protests in US after Black man shot dead by white off-duty officer

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Read more stories