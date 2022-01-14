‘Canada’s travel advisory remains unchanged’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Thursday clarified that there has been no Pakistan-specific updated travel advisory by Canada to its citizens. Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in response to media query regarding a press report suggesting that Canada, in a latest update, has changed its travel advisory to Pakistan, stated that Canada’s travel advisory to Pakistan remains unchanged since fall of 2020.

“Canada updated its travel advisory globally on 10th January 2022 indicating to “avoid non-essential travel outside Canada due to the risk of the Omicron variant”. There is no Pakistan-specific change in the updated advisory,” he said. The spokesperson said that Pakistan and Canada are constructively engaged in widening and deepening bilateral ties and are taking measures to promote peace, development, and stability in the region.

