ANL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.43%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
MLCF 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PACE 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.24%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.18%)
TPL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TPLP 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
TREET 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 105.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.35%)
UNITY 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.76%)
WAVES 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.6%)
YOUW 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 15.2 (0.32%)
BR30 19,576 Increased By 28 (0.14%)
KSE100 45,870 Increased By 106.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,060 Increased By 58.6 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Canada’s travel advisory remains unchanged’

Recorder Report 14 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Thursday clarified that there has been no Pakistan-specific updated travel advisory by Canada to its citizens. Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in response to media query regarding a press report suggesting that Canada, in a latest update, has changed its travel advisory to Pakistan, stated that Canada’s travel advisory to Pakistan remains unchanged since fall of 2020.

“Canada updated its travel advisory globally on 10th January 2022 indicating to “avoid non-essential travel outside Canada due to the risk of the Omicron variant”. There is no Pakistan-specific change in the updated advisory,” he said. The spokesperson said that Pakistan and Canada are constructively engaged in widening and deepening bilateral ties and are taking measures to promote peace, development, and stability in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar Canada’s travel advisory

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Canada’s travel advisory remains unchanged’

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Monthly FCA: Discos’ tariff up Rs4.30 for Nov 2021

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

POL products’ prices may soar further

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

Senate panel told: EoI for PSM sell-off to be invited by May

Procurement of costly furnace oil irks Senate panel

There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

Read more stories